|
|
GREENBERG, Irving W. Irving Greenberg, formerly of Chelsea, Revere, Peabody and Delray Beach, FL, entered into rest on August 14, 2019 at the age of 95. Beloved Husband of the late Ruth (Andelman) (Trager) Greenberg. Devoted Father of Gale and William Blake, Arthur and the late Marilyn Dowe, Paula and William Mingo, Cindy and Gerald Meola and James and Marcie Trager. Cherished Grandfather of Melissa and Sal Talluto, Andrea Dowe and Joseph Dowe, Jacqueline and Nate Carvalho, Lindsay Blake and her fiancé Nick, Betsy and Marcus Aldredge, Stephen and Christine Meola, Stefanie Meola, Stacie Trager and Brooke Trager. Loving Great Grandfather to Amelia Talluto, Lucas Mattuchio, Colton, Ivy and Noelle Carvalho, Ginny Aldredge and Gabrielle and Gemma Meola. Irving was pre deceased by his parents, Freda (Broder) and Avrum Greenberg, His brother, Murray Greenberg, and his sisters Molly Dasheff, Minnie Lewis and Rose Blass. A funeral for Irving will be held on Friday, August 16th, 2019 at 10AM at the Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin Street, Salem, MA. Interment will follow at Pride of Boston Cemetery, 19 Washington Street, Woburn, MA. In lieu of Flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to , 78 Liberty Street. Danvers, MA or to the charity of ones choice. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com Stanetsky-Hymanson Chapel 10 Vinnin St., Salem, MA 01970 781-581-2300
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2019