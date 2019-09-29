Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for IRVING SHEA
IRVING W. SHEA

IRVING W. SHEA Obituary
SHEA, Irving W. Veteran U.S. Navy, Korean War. Retired Chief B.F.D. and member of the Boston Fire Dept. Liars Club, of Milton, September 28, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Helen (Kelley). Loving father of Donna N. Shea and Diane M. Shea both of Milton. Cherished grandfather of Deen II of Milton. Devoted brother of Edith Rannila of Leominster and Patricia Megley of Braintree. Visiting Hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St., near Gallivan, Wednesday 4 to 8pm. Funeral Mass in St. John the Baptist Church, Quincy, Thursday morning at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Interment Milton Cemetery. For directions and expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 1, 2019
