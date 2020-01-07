Boston Globe Obituaries
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington St.
CANTON, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington St.
CANTON, MA
View Map
IRWIN A. LANGILLE

IRWIN A. LANGILLE Obituary
LANGILLE, Irwin A. A lifelong resident of Canton, passed away January 6th. Beloved husband of Patricia A. (Donahue). Father of Kerri Urquhart and her husband Alexander of Marion, Kathi Guinen and her husband Edmund of Sagamore and Cindy Nash and her husband Raymond Bradley of Buzzards Bay. Stepfather of Mary Rust of Quincy and the late Robert Rust. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Funeral Service at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON Monday, January 13th at 1 pm. Visiting Hours prior to the Service Monday from 10 am to 1 pm. Burial Canton Corner Cemetery. Veteran United States Navy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 9, 2020
