|
|
ALFRED, Irwin "Alfie" M. ALFRED, Irwin "Alfie" M., of Brighton, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at the age of 75 of Covid related issues. He was the son of the late Ada & Charles Alfred. Loving brother of the late Joel Alfred and his late wife Myra Alfred. Best uncle ever of Adam Alfred of Malden and Jonathan Alfred also of Malden. Cherished partner of the late Virginia Berthelson. Beloved friend to many. Graveside service will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.MAcovid19relieffund.org or to Bear Mountain Nursing Home at Reading, 1364 Main St., Reading, MA 01867. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.Levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 6, 2020