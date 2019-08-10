|
|
MACEY, Irwin R. Of Lexington, MA, on August 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Sandra (Segal) Macey. Devoted father of Andy Macey and his wife Kimberly, and Jon "Jamey" Macey. Proud grandfather of Caleb and Hannah Macey. Irwin graduated BU and attended BU Law School. He served in the Korean War from 1953-1954 in the Counter Intelligence Corps., and subsequently the State Dept. Intelligence Unit. After his gov't. service, he practiced criminal law for 10 years and served as Magistrate in the Suffolk Superior Criminal Court. He was also certified to practice law in the courts of MA, the First Federal District Court, and the U.S. Supreme Court. Since his retirement he served as President of the Military Intelligence Association of New England, and was a 3 time past master of the BU Masonic Lodge. He was also a long time member of the Simon W. Robinson Lodge in Lexington, MA. Services at Temple Isaiah, 55 Lincoln St., Lexington, MA, on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Following Interment at Beit Olam East cemetery, 42 Concord Rd., Wayland, MA, Memorial Observance will be at the family residence until 8:00 pm, continuing Tuesday 1-4 & 6-8 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Irwin's memory may be made to , NE Chapter, 70 Walnut St., #301, Wellesley, MA 02481, or the Simon W. Robinson Masonic Lodge, c/o Angel Fund, 3 Bedford St., Lexington, MA 02420. Arrangements under the direction of Brezniak Funeral Directors - brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 11, 2019