DR. ISAAC O. MEHREZ
MEHREZ, Dr. Isaac O. Of Belmont, passed away suddenly on Sept 16, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Mary (Psaltopoulos) Mehrez. The loving father of Lisa Mehrez and Bob Mehrez and his wife Leslie. The cherished grandfather of Daphne, Giotty, Jaclyn, Alexia and Maddie. Ike emigrated from Egypt in 1956 and settled in Belmont in 1964 where he lived for the remainder of his life. He had a long career in medicine, retiring as Chief of Surgery at Mt Auburn Hospital in 1999. Donations in his memory can be made to the Buzzards Bay Coalition https://www.savebuzzardsbay.org/ or Mt Auburn Hospital https://www.mountauburnhospital.org/giving/make-a-gift-today/. At the family's request his funeral services will be private. Complete obituary and online guest book at www.brownandhickey.com


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 21 to Sep. 27, 2020.
