ISABEL (DE JESUS) ANTONIO


1929 - 2020
ISABEL (DE JESUS) ANTONIO Obituary
ANTONIO, Isabel (de Jesus) Of Somerville, June 15, 2020 at age 91. Devoted wife of the late Manuel Antonio. Loving mother of Fernando Rodrigues and his wife Maria Eduarda, Rosemary Pereira and her husband Victor, Joseph Conceicao and his wife Ana, Tony Conceicao and his wife Donna, Victor Conceicao and his wife Debra. Also survived by 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, other loving relatives and friends. Services Will Be Private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to charity The , 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701. Even though at this point and time it is nearly impossible to gather and mourn the loss of a loved one, it is still possible for families and friends to be supportive and compassionate. May we suggest you reach out by telephone, email, or perhaps mailing them a card or leaving your words of sympathy on the funeral home website. Rogers & Hutchins Funeral Homes Arlington & Cambridge

Published in The Boston Globe on June 16, 2020
