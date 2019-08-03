Boston Globe Obituaries
Eaton Funeral Home
1351 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
781-444-0201
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
the Eaton Funeral Home
1351 Highland Ave.
NEEDHAM, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ Church
132 Highland Ave.
Needham, MA
View Map
ISABEL LOUISE (SMITH) NICKERSON

ISABEL LOUISE (SMITH) NICKERSON Obituary
NICKERSON, Isabel Louise (Smith) Of Needham, passed away peacefully in her sleep, at home after a brief illness. Beloved wife of the late Paul D. Nickerson. Loving and devoted mother of Robert P. Nickerson and his wife Janet of Medfield, Ronald S. Nickerson of North Andover, Beth M. O'Brien of Newburyport, and Jennifer H. Phillips of Florida and the late Richard A. Nickerson. Dear Nana of Patrick and his wife Andrea, Daniel, and Kathryn. This past year Isabel greeted into the world her great-granddaughter, Liberty, who she loved. Visiting Hours will be in the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, on Tuesday, August 6th from 4-7 pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. A Funeral Service will be held at Christ Church, 1132 Highland Ave., Needham, on Wednesday, August 7th at 10am. In lieu of flowers, donations and gifts in Isabel's memory can be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, to support cancer research and patient care at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana-farber.org/gift Isabel was a lifelong resident of Needham, graduate of Needham High School and a faithful member of Christ Episcopal Church for over 70 years. "Preach the Gospel always, when necessary use words". For full obituary, directions or to share a memory of Isabel, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com EATON FUNERAL HOME 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2019
