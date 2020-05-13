|
GLEASON, Isabel M. "Sis" Died peacefully on May 9, 2020 at West Revere Health Center, 10 days before her 95th birthday. Daughter of the late Joseph E. And Elizabeth P. (Crawford) Gleason. Sister of James Gleason of East Boston, Pauline Miozza of Dover, DE, Eleanor Bernabei of Portland, ME and the late Alice Corlito, George, Joseph, Charles and Robert Gleason. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. "Sis" was born in East Boston on May 19, 1925. She attended Our Lady of the Assumption Grammar School and went on to graduate from Fitton High School. She then went to work at General Electric in Lynn, where she was employed for over 40 years before her retirement. Upon retiring she took care of her mother for some time before her death. A public Mass in celebration of Isabel's life will take place at a future date. Due to restrictions in place by the CDC and the Dept. of Public Health, Burial will be private. Please send messages of condolence to the family on our Tribute Page.MagrathFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020