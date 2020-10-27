1/1
ISABEL MARIA MENDEZ
MENDEZ, Isabel Maria Of Boston, found eternal peace on October 26, 2020. She was 69 years old. Isabel was predeceased by her parents, Julio Mendez and Cenovia Mendez de Lombardo. She was a beloved mother of Jonathan, sister of Moises, Cenovia and Julio; adored aunt of Cecilia, Rick, Saidi, Julin, Maya, Eduardo, Raquel and Samuel; cherished great-aunt of Alejandro, Alma and Rolando. She is also survived by her aunt, treasured cousins and extended family, including Dora, Dorylée, Maricela, Xiomara. Born in Panama City, Panama, she immigrated to the US for college. Her love of learning and education was constant throughout her life. A graduate of Northeastern University and Harvard University, she spent her professional career as a teacher, then principal, in the Boston Public Schools. She leaves a legacy of mentorship, empowerment and inspiration to generations of educators and students. She had a lifelong love of nature and birds. She would be at peace birdwatching - strolling along Plum Island, Arnold Arboretum, or making a trek to Maine to see puffins. A private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Ignatius of Loyola, Chestnut Hill, MA. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made in her name to the Massachusetts Audubon Society https://www.massaudubon.org or the Home for Little Wanderers http://www.thehome.org/. For online guestbook, or for instructions on how to view the funeral mass virtually please visit pemurrayfuneral.com. P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 325-2000
