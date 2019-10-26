|
|
LOVASCO, Isabella M. "Bella" (Lombardo) Wife of the late Joseph F. Lovasco of the the North End, Boston. Devoted mother of Grace Ann DiPietro of Melrose, Anthony T. Lovasco of Boston and the late Salvatore J. Lovasco. Beloved grandmother of Thomas J. DiPietro of Saugus and Nicole M DiPietro of Chelmsford on October 22nd. Sister of James Lombardo of North Andover and Antoinette Spinella of Reading, the late Anna Tortorici, Rosalie Giacchetto and Mary Lombardo. Daughter of the late Antonio and Francesca (Rallo) Lombardo. The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, from 9am to 10am in St. Leonard's Church. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, at 10am in St. Leonard Church, 320 Hanover St., Boston. Services will conclude with interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a .
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 27, 2019