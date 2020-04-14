Home

BONSIGNORE, Isabella R. (Ferrigno) Of Woburn, April 13, 2020, beloved wife of the late Angelo Bonsignore. Devoted and cherished mother of Jessica Bonsignore of Tewksbury. Sister of the late Anna Guarnieri and late husband Ben, John Ferrigno and his surviving wife Lillian, Silvestro Ferrigno and late wife Mary. Sister-in-law of Guy Bonsignore and his wife Martha, the late Mary Cavallaro and husband Frank. Survived by many beloved nieces and nephews. Bella was a stitcher for Comfort Pillows for many years and then worked as a monitor for Transcom with handicapped children, which she truly loved. Contributions in her memory may be made to , Paralyzed/Disabled Veterans, or First Responders. Due to the current COVID19 pandemic, Services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the McLaughlin - Dello Russo Funeral Service of WOBURN. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Woburn-Medford-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 15, 2020
