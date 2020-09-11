1/1
ISABELLE F. (HURLEY) WALSH
WALSH, Isabelle F. (Hurley) Of Norwood, passed away on September 10, 2020 at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Joseph L. Walsh. Devoted mother of Patricia A. Clark and her husband Morris of CT, Elizabeth J. Hayes and her husband Robert of GA, Joanne Roof and her husband Michael of Norwood, Michael F. Walsh of Norwood and the late Stephen J. Walsh. Sister of Eileen Walsh of Brookline and the late Paul Hurley. Cherished grandmother of 11 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Daughter of the late Francis X. and Isabel (Choate) Hurley. Isabelle worked for Texaco for many years. She was active at the Norwood Senior Center and enjoyed bowling for many years in Norwood. She loved to travel and loved spending time with her family. Visiting Hours will be held on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, 9:00am-10:30am, at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, MA. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, 11am, at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Norwood. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Norwood Senior Center, 275 Prospect St., Norwood, MA 02062. Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home

Norwood, MA 781-762-0482

kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
