ISABELLE MILLER
1920 - 2020-10-24
MILLER, Isabelle Died peacefully at the age of 100 on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at her home alongside her family. She was born on May 31, 1920 to the late Saul Wilson and Ella Nora (Dones) Wilson. She is survived by her sons, Robert Miller (Penny) and Kevin Miller, 5 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren, as well as a host of family and friends. Services: Greater Faith Worship Center, 120 Safford St., Hyde Park, MA 02136, Friday, October 30, 2020. Public walk-through Viewing, 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., no seating & no family contact. Private Service & Interment, Saturday, October 31, 2020. Family & invitees only, 9:00 a.m.to 12:00 p.m.

View the online memorial for Isabelle MILLER


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
