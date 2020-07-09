|
SCHAEFFER, Isabelle "Honey" (Henderson) Of Doylestown, PA passed away on July 3, 2020. After fathering three boys, her dad exclaimed "She's a honey!" when she was born. That name of endearment remained with her for her entire life. She was the beloved wife of the late Frederick Stuart Schaeffer of Doylestown. Born in May, 1922 in Hartsville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Leon Henderson and the late Edna (Cloud) Henderson. Preceding her in death were her brothers Eugene, Herbert and Frank. She graduated from Hatboro High School and attended business school, which was followed by employment with Bell Telephone, JJ Conroy Ford and Bartlett Tree Company. She later served as Executive Secretary to the President of Computer Hardware Consultants and Services until her retirement from full-time work. She then worked as a receptionist for the Bucks County Historical Society at the Mercer Museum in Doylestown. Also, in her younger years she worked as a transcriptionist for Pearl S. Buck and James Michener and was a 50-year member of the Doylestown Presbyterian Church. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Jo Schaeffer of Natick and her son Stuart Frederick Schaeffer of North Wales, PA, along with his wife Roana, granddaughter Sarah (Schaeffer) Craven and her husband, Richard of Doylestown, PA and granddaughter Adrianne Schaeffer of North Wales, PA. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren and by three nieces and four nephews. Private interment will be held at Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler, PA. A Memorial Service Celebrating her Life will be held at a later time. Memorial contributions in honor of Christina Gelev MD may be made in Isabelle's name to Mass General Hospital's The Division of General Internal Medicine's (DGIM) Primary Care Opportunities Fund in support of BostonHealthiest project (024320). Memorial gifts may be made online at giving.massgeneral.org or mailed to: Massachusetts General Hospital, Development Office, Attn: Patrick Rooney, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of WAYLAND. For condolences, please visit johncbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2020