Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John C Bryant Funeral Home
56 Pemberton Road
Wayland, MA 01778
(508) 653-4220
Resources
More Obituaries for ISABELLE SCHAEFFER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ISABELLE "HONEY" (HENDERSON) SCHAEFFER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ISABELLE "HONEY" (HENDERSON) SCHAEFFER Obituary
SCHAEFFER, Isabelle "Honey" (Henderson) Of Doylestown, PA passed away on July 3, 2020. After fathering three boys, her dad exclaimed "She's a honey!" when she was born. That name of endearment remained with her for her entire life. She was the beloved wife of the late Frederick Stuart Schaeffer of Doylestown. Born in May, 1922 in Hartsville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Leon Henderson and the late Edna (Cloud) Henderson. Preceding her in death were her brothers Eugene, Herbert and Frank. She graduated from Hatboro High School and attended business school, which was followed by employment with Bell Telephone, JJ Conroy Ford and Bartlett Tree Company. She later served as Executive Secretary to the President of Computer Hardware Consultants and Services until her retirement from full-time work. She then worked as a receptionist for the Bucks County Historical Society at the Mercer Museum in Doylestown. Also, in her younger years she worked as a transcriptionist for Pearl S. Buck and James Michener and was a 50-year member of the Doylestown Presbyterian Church. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Jo Schaeffer of Natick and her son Stuart Frederick Schaeffer of North Wales, PA, along with his wife Roana, granddaughter Sarah (Schaeffer) Craven and her husband, Richard of Doylestown, PA and granddaughter Adrianne Schaeffer of North Wales, PA. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren and by three nieces and four nephews. Private interment will be held at Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler, PA. A Memorial Service Celebrating her Life will be held at a later time. Memorial contributions in honor of Christina Gelev MD may be made in Isabelle's name to Mass General Hospital's The Division of General Internal Medicine's (DGIM) Primary Care Opportunities Fund in support of BostonHealthiest project (024320). Memorial gifts may be made online at giving.massgeneral.org or mailed to: Massachusetts General Hospital, Development Office, Attn: Patrick Rooney, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of WAYLAND. For condolences, please visit johncbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ISABELLE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -