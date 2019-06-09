WILLEN, Isadore "Jack" 98, of Framingham, entered into rest on Saturday, June 8, 2019 after a brief illness. Beloved husband of the late Annette "Midge" (Kremen) Willen, with whom he enjoyed 73 years of marriage prior to her passing in 2017. Those left to cherish Jack's memory are his devoted daughters, Jane Willen Tracton of West Newton and Pamela Willen of Framingham, his son-in-law, Wayne Tracton, his loving brother, Philip Willen and his wife Beverly of Pikesville, MD, and many cherished nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings Ruben Willen and his wife Shirley, Martin Willen and his wife Miriam, and Rose Willen Rudolph and her husband Eddie. Mr. Willen was born in Baltimore, MD, and upon enlisting in the army, he became stationed at Camp Framingham, MA where he met the love of his life, Annette, at a USO dance. They were married 7 months later and then he became a member of the greatest generation, serving in WWII as a scout and rifleman in Anzio, Italy, and Southern France. He was wounded in action on August 19, 1944, when he was struck in the left knee by enemy shell fragments. After a lengthy 4 year recovery, Jack worked at the Denison Manufacturing Company in Framingham and then became owner of the Cradle Shop at 48 Union Avenue in Framingham for 16 years. After the store closed, he worked for Boston Baby, Caldor, and Child World, where he worked for 23 years. After retirement, Mr. Willen and his wife Annette owned Jack's Antiques until they retired in their late 80s. Jack loved singing and in the early 1950s and 1960s, he often sang with Mitzi Gerstein as a duet at The Meadows in Framingham. He also performed in variety shows at Temple Beth Am, Framingham, and in later years at the Callahan Senior Center. He was a loving, gentle man, and a true American hero. Funeral Services will take place on Tuesday, June 11, at 12:30 PM at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 1668 Beacon St., BROOKLINE, MA. Interment immediately following at Framingham-Natick Jewish Cemetery, 20 Windsor Ave., Natick, MA. Memorial observance will be at Isadore's residence immediately following interment, and continuing on Wednesday, from 2:00 to 5:00 PM, and from 7:00 to 9:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Alzeimers Association ( ) or the Dana Farber Jimmy Fund (https://danafarber.jimmyfund.org/). Stanetsky Memorial Chapels Brookline 617-232-9300 Published in The Boston Globe on June 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary