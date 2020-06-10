|
DiCENSO, Isolina (Del Monaco) Of Dedham, formerly of Jamaica Plain, passed away peacefully in the care and comfort of her loving family on June 8, 2020. Cherished wife of the late Giuffrido DiCenso. Loving mother of Angelina (DiCenso) DiPietro and the late Gabriel DiPietro of West Roxbury, the late Armando DiCenso, and Joanne Sweetman of Coeur D'Alene, Idaho. Devoted nana to Lisa Gentile and her husband, John, of West Roxbury, Steven DiPietro and his wife, Pamela, of Sudbury, Robert Sweetman, Jr. of Stoughton, Jeffrey Sweetman and his wife, Genevieve, of Coeur D'Alene, Idaho, Kristin DiCenso of Los Angeles, CA. Great-grandmother of Michael and Brianna Gentile of Coventry, RI, Matthew Gentile and his fiancée, Lyanh, of North Providence, RI, Andrew and Justin DiPietro of Sudbury. Doting great-great-grandmother of Willow and Piper Gentile of Coventry, CT. Pre-deceased by five brothers and two sisters and survived by her sister, Elena Tollis, of Pacentro, Italy and many nephews and nieces. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. John's Chrytom Church, 4750 Washington Street, West Roxbury, MA 02132, on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. For instructions to live stream Isolina's Funeral Mass, please visit the Funeral Home website (gormleyfuneral.com) Friday evening. Interment Forest Hills Cemetery. To leave the family a condolence message, please visit: gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Servive 627-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on June 11, 2020