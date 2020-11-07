HURWITZ, Dr. Israel S. "Bud" Dr. Israel S. "Bud" Hurwitz, of Dedham, formerly of Sudbury on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Eleanor (Moran) Hurwitz. Loving and devoted father of Nancy Hurwitz, Amy Hurwitz Gutschenritter & her husband David, and Andy (Arthur Andrew) Hurwitz & his wife Julie Zawel. Adoring Poppy of Libby & Matthew Gutschenritter and AJ & Sam Hurwitz. Dear brother of the late Dr. Joshua Hurwitz, Herman Hurwitz and Irene Lappin. And loving Uncle Bud to many nieces and nephews. Dr. Hurwitz practiced Orthopedic Surgery at Marlborough Hospital for over forty years. He served as Chief of Staff at the hospital and was honored for his service to the Massachusetts Orthopedic Society. In addition, he founded the Metrowest Free Medical Program at Congregation Beth El in Sudbury. He also served on the Board of Marlborough Savings Bank. While living at NewBridge on the Charles, Bud enjoyed many activities and made many strong friendships. Most important to Bud was family. He proudly celebrated his 90th birthday this year surrounded by the love of his extended family. Due to the current health crisis, funeral services were private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Metrowest Free Medical Program, 105 Hudson Road, Sudbury, MA 01776 or online www.metrowestfreemedicalprogram.org
(note "In memory of Israel "Bud" Hurwitz") or to The Dr. Israel "Bud" Hurwitz Fund at Tufts University School of Medicine, 136 Harrison Avenue, Boston, MA 02111. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com