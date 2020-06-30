Boston Globe Obituaries
Spadafora Funeral Home
865 Main Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 324-8680
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 6, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Spadafora Funeral Home
865 Main Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
Spadafora Funeral Home
865 Main Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
ITALIA A. (RASTELLI) SIDERI

ITALIA A. (RASTELLI) SIDERI Obituary
SIDERI, Italia A. (Rastelli) Of Malden, June 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Oscar Sideri. Loving mother of Ida Greenlee & her husband John of Methuen & their children Mariann Greenlee, Andrea Proctor & her husband Tony, Jennifer Buckalew & her husband Wes. Maria Pescione of Malden & her son Christopher Pescione & his wife Connie. Joseph Sideri & his wife Nichole of Melrose & their daughter Andrea Uberto & her husband Junior. Steven Sideri & his wife Nancy of Boxford & their children Erica Sideri, Krista Wioncek & her husband JP, & Steven Sideri Jr & his wife Kristina. Great-grandmother of Sienna, Harrison, & Bennett Proctor, & Christopher, Matthew, & Joseph Pescione. She was also predeceased by 2 brothers & 2 sisters in Italy. A Service will be held at the A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., MALDEN on Monday, July 6th at 10:30am. Visitation will be held from 9:00am-10:30am prior to the service. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment will be in Forest Dale Cemetery, Malden. For directions & guestbook, visit spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on July 3, 2020
