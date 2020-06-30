|
|
SIDERI, Italia A. (Rastelli) Of Malden, June 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Oscar Sideri. Loving mother of Ida Greenlee & her husband John of Methuen & their children Mariann Greenlee, Andrea Proctor & her husband Tony, Jennifer Buckalew & her husband Wes. Maria Pescione of Malden & her son Christopher Pescione & his wife Connie. Joseph Sideri & his wife Nichole of Melrose & their daughter Andrea Uberto & her husband Junior. Steven Sideri & his wife Nancy of Boxford & their children Erica Sideri, Krista Wioncek & her husband JP, & Steven Sideri Jr & his wife Kristina. Great-grandmother of Sienna, Harrison, & Bennett Proctor, & Christopher, Matthew, & Joseph Pescione. She was also predeceased by 2 brothers & 2 sisters in Italy. A Service will be held at the A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., MALDEN on Monday, July 6th at 10:30am. Visitation will be held from 9:00am-10:30am prior to the service. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment will be in Forest Dale Cemetery, Malden. For directions & guestbook, visit spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on July 3, 2020