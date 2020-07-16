Boston Globe Obituaries
SISTER IVAN CADICAN CSJ

SISTER IVAN CADICAN CSJ Obituary
CADICAN, SISTER IVAN, CSJ In her 75th year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Tuesday, July 15, 2020. Devoted daughter of the late Reuben and Laura (Driscoll) Cadigan. Beloved sister of the late Eileen, Ivan, Joseph, Dorothy O'Brien, and Rita Murphy. Sister Ivan is survived by her cherished nieces, nephews, and cousins, including her niece, Rita Murphy, cousin, Paul McDonald, devoted friend, Kathie Shute, CSJ Associate, and her Sisters in the Congregation. Formerly missioned as a teacher at St. Paul School, Cambridge, St. Rita School, Boston South End, St. Rose School, Santa Rosa, NM, and Our Lady of Lourdes School, Jamaica Plain. Sister Ivan also served as a parish minister in Albuquerque, NM and for almost 25 years was a well known and loved pastoral minister at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, Brighton. Private Burial. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements by Norton Funeral Home, FRAMINGHAM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Sisters of Saint Joseph, c/o Mission Advancement, 637 Cambridge St., Brighton, MA 02135. Norton Funeral Home Framingham, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2020
