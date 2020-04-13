Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
Resources
More Obituaries for IVAN STOKES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

IVAN L. STOKES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
IVAN L. STOKES Obituary
STOKES, Ivan L. Of Concord, formerly of Dedham, April 12, 2020. Devoted father of Theresa A. "Jaime" Berry of Acton and Eric M. Stokes and his wife Kara of Concord. Grandfather of Phillip Warren, Josephine and Reagan Stokes, Qylan, Copper, Shayan and Zelene "Dani" Berry. Brother of George A. Stokes of Walpole. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Ivan served in the Unites States Navy from 1958-1962. After honorable discharge, he became an employee of Raytheon Co. and ultimately retired from the MBTA as a Signals Engineer. He was a member of the Dedham Knights of Columbus #234. A private Interment will be held in Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ivan's memory to the First Baptist Church of Sudbury, 162 Landham Rd., Sudbury, MA 01776. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of IVAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -