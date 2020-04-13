|
STOKES, Ivan L. Of Concord, formerly of Dedham, April 12, 2020. Devoted father of Theresa A. "Jaime" Berry of Acton and Eric M. Stokes and his wife Kara of Concord. Grandfather of Phillip Warren, Josephine and Reagan Stokes, Qylan, Copper, Shayan and Zelene "Dani" Berry. Brother of George A. Stokes of Walpole. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Ivan served in the Unites States Navy from 1958-1962. After honorable discharge, he became an employee of Raytheon Co. and ultimately retired from the MBTA as a Signals Engineer. He was a member of the Dedham Knights of Columbus #234. A private Interment will be held in Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ivan's memory to the First Baptist Church of Sudbury, 162 Landham Rd., Sudbury, MA 01776. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020