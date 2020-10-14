1/1
J. ALCINE "AL" ROBICHAUD
ROBICHAUD, J. Alcine "Al" Longtime of Saugus, and Past Commodore & lifelong member of the Winthrop Yacht Club, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at the Brudnick Center for Living, at age 88. Al was born in Meteghan Centre, Nova Scotia on December 11, 1931, one of 10 children of the late Bernard and Cecile (Gaudet) Robichaud. Raised in Meteghan Centre, Al settled in Saugus with wife Gracie, where they lived for over 50 years. Well known in the Lynn and Saugus area, Al was an honest, hard-working licensed Electrician and handyman for many years. A boating lover, Al served as the Commodore for the Winthrop Yacht Club, and took great pride in the yacht club while supporting his fellow members. Generous and kind, Al was always ready to help his family and friends. He served as a source of strength for his 10 brothers and sisters, and was always available to them. He will be missed. Al was the beloved husband of the late Grace D. (Braid) Robichaud, with whom he shared 55 years of marriage. Dear brother of Blanche Gaudet of Nova Scotia, Annette Thibault of NH, Pierre Robichaud of Nova Scotia, Marie Cotreau and her husband Ernie of Saugus, Geraldine Comeau of Nova Scotia, and Daniel Robichaud of Nova Scotia. Predeceased by three sisters, Louise, Rose Emma, and Georgette. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ALS Association MA Chapter, 685 Canton St., Ste. 103, Norwood, MA 02062. To send express condolences, please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA 02176
(781) 665-1900
