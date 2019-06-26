FINNEGAN, J. Brent Of Boston, on June 25, 2019. Raised in Malone, NY, Brent attended St. Joseph's Academy prior to graduating from College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, MA. Over a 40+ year professional insurance career, Brent most enjoyed the people he worked with and found purpose through his service to others. He was most proud of the successful employee benefits consulting firm he founded, O'Neill, Finnegan & Jordan. Loved for his always upbeat attitude and ability to find the good in everyone, Brent will be remembered as a kind and generous soul. Known for his lifelong passion for golf as a member of Brae Burn Country Club, Bald Peak Colony Club, Pine Tree Golf Club, and Ballybunion Golf Club, it was the on-course comradery and competition that he enjoyed above all else. Brent could be found smoking his cigars at the lake house in the summer and cruising around in his favorite classic wooden boats. He was husband to Karen Weiss Finnegan for 47 years, father to Brooks Brent Finnegan (40) and his wife Stephanie, and J. Tyler Finnegan (38) and his wife Rachel. He was "Poppa" to James Bear Finnegan (4) and Hunter Henry Finnegan (4m). There will be a memorial for family and friends on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 4-7pm at Brae Burn Country Club and on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 10:30-1pm at Bald Peak Colony Club. In lieu of flowers, Brents wishes are to support the New Hampshire Boat Museum (nhbm.org) in his memory https://www.nhbm.org/support/donations-endowments Published in The Boston Globe on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary