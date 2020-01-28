|
HOBBS, J. David "Dave" Passed after a long illness on Jan. 27, 2020. He was 88 years old. He was the loving husband of almost 65 years of Rose-Marie D. Hobbs and devoted father of Dr. Nedda M. Hobbs. He is also survived by nieces, nephews and sisters-in-law. Donations can be made in his memory to the Spina Bifida Association of Greater New England (SBAGNE), 219 East Main street, Suite 1008, Milford, MA 01757. www.swdfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 2, 2020