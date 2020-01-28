Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Short, Williamson, & Diamond Funeral Home
52 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
(617) 484-6900
Resources
More Obituaries for J. HOBBS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

J. DAVID "DAVE" HOBBS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
J. DAVID "DAVE" HOBBS Obituary
HOBBS, J. David "Dave" Passed after a long illness on Jan. 27, 2020. He was 88 years old. He was the loving husband of almost 65 years of Rose-Marie D. Hobbs and devoted father of Dr. Nedda M. Hobbs. He is also survived by nieces, nephews and sisters-in-law. Donations can be made in his memory to the Spina Bifida Association of Greater New England (SBAGNE), 219 East Main street, Suite 1008, Milford, MA 01757. www.swdfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for J. David "Dave" HOBBS
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of J.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Short, Williamson, & Diamond Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -