MAZYCK, J. Fletcher Of Lexington, October 1, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Christine C. Mazyck (Gilleece). Loving father of Robert A. Mazyck and his wife Donna of Westminster, Debra J. Cloutier and her husband Michael of Tyngsboro, Lauri J. Maxner and her husband Hank of Townsend, Denise S. Modoono and her husband Richard of Billerica, and the late John H. Mazyck and Linda C. Landry. Devoted brother of Louise Woodruff and her husband Jim of Plymouth. He is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.U.S. Marine Corps Veteran, devout Catholic, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. Fletcher above all loved spending time with his family. He was a proud hospital administrator during his professional years, and will be remembered as a kind and generous gentleman.A Mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday, October 7, at St. Brigid Church, 1981 Mass. Ave., Lexington, at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment to follow at Westview Cemetery, Lexington. Lexington 781-862-1800