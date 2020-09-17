DRISCOLL, J. Frank Age 92, of Milton passed away September 16th at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband for 65 years of Nora E. (Lynch). Father of Mary Ellen Gross and her husband Charles of Timnath, CO, Francis J. Driscoll and his wife Grace of Milton, Ann Marie Driscoll of S. Boston, Noreen Graul and her husband Thomas of E. Greenwich, RI, Paul T. Driscoll and his wife Jackie of Milton and Joan M. Canavan and her husband Brian of Milton. Brother of Daniel Driscoll of Dorchester, Mary Greene of Braintree, Margaret Holland of Hanover, Joseph Driscoll of Milton, Kathleen Hynes of Milton, Patrick Driscoll of Dorchester, Ann Moran of Milton and the late Nicholas, John, and William Driscoll. Also survived by 15 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Visiting hours are at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON on Sunday from 2-6 pm. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, only 25 guests are allowed in the funeral home at a time. Masks are required, and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book. Funeral Mass at St. Elizabeth's Church, Milton on Monday morning at 10:00. Burial at Milton Cemetery. Army Veteran WW II. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the American Parkinson's Assn at www.apdama@adpaparkinsons.org. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.alfreddthomas.com
