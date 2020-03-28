|
BRANCO, Jacintho "Jesse" Of Malden, March 27, 2020. Beloved husband of Eileen (Couture) Branco. Cherished son of the late Isabel (Bettencourt) and Jacintho A. Branco. Father of Nancy, Jesse and William Branco. Dear brother of Jo Ann Branco-Caton of Cambridge, Karen Branco-O'Meara of Maynard, the late Kenneth Branco, formerly of Somerville and Ogunquit, ME and his surviving partner Paul Chase of Ogunquit, ME. Devoted uncle of Jennifer, Melvin, Ross, Jr., Jessica and many other grandnieces and nephews. A private Graveside Service will be held at Puritan Lawn Cemetery, Peabody. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jesse's memory can be made to the at Jacintho was a longtime property manager for Sillari Real Estate Company, Somerville. For more information or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020