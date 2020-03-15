|
EFFENSON, Jack Alan Age 87, of Chestnut Hill, formerly of Waban, passed away at home, surrounded by family, on March 14, 2020. He was born on August 25, 1932, in Boston to Saul and Edith (Feinstein) Effenson. Jack leaves his beloved wife of 66 years, Midge (Drukman); daughters Andrea Pyenson (and Eric), Max Chuck (and Bill); grandsons Craig Durham (and Laura Mathieu) and Luke Pyenson (and Lauren Martin); grandchild Jen Chuck (and Hannah Levy), granddaughter Elizabeth Chuck (and Lucien Noel); sister Muriel Freedman (and Jordan), brother-in-law Michael Drukman (and Bobbie), two great-grandchildren, and several devoted nieces and nephews. Through difficult decades following an automobile accident, and illness in later life, Jack was an example of remarkable strength to his family and friends, pushing through pain and disability without ever complaining. His passions were his family, music, and sports. He began playing trumpet professionally at the age of 13 and was happiest on the bandstand. Creativity coursed through him, when not audible, through the written word. Jack worked as a copywriter and creative director in the advertising industry, owning his own agency for many years. His dry wit stayed with him until the end. There will be a private Graveside Service on Wednesday at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon. Due to current concerns about the coronavirus we are unable to hold a public service. We will plan a gathering for friends and family honoring Jack's life when conditions allow. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in memory of Jack to Boys and Girls Clubs of Boston, www.bgcb.org or The Jimmy Fund, www.jimmyfund.org Levine Chapels, Brookline www.levinechapels.com 617-277-8300
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 16, 2020