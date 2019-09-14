Boston Globe Obituaries
Giragosian Funeral Home
576 Mount Auburn St
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-0606
CHARSHOODIAN, Jack Of Belmont, on September 11, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Sylvia Paula (Owen) Charshoodian. Devoted father of Heather Charshoodian of Belmont. Loving brother of Ruth Siraco and her husband Anthony of Dracut and the late George Charshoodian and his late wife Nancy. Brother-in-law of Josephine Harrison and Francis Owen, both of England. Also survived by many nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. After graduating from Watertown High School in 1950, as a three-sport all-star athlete, Jack served his country in the US Air Force during the Korean War. Jack studied electrical engineering at Northeastern University and worked in computer electronics until his retirement. Jack stayed active throughout his life, playing tennis, golfing and gardening. In 2006, Jack was recognized for his athletic accomplishments and inducted into the Watertown High School Athletic Hall of Fame. A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held at Mt. Auburn Cemetery, 580 Mt. Auburn St., Cambridge on Friday, September 20th at 1pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 900 S. Palm Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34236. For more information, guestbook and to light a candle in his memory, visit

www.giragosianfuneralhome.com Giragosian Funeral Home

617-924-0606
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 15, 2019
