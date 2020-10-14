MURRAY, Jack F. Professor Emeritus, Endicott College May 20, 1927-October 8, 2020 Longtime resident of North Beverly, passed away peacefully at home on October 8. He and his wife Margaret (Snell) lived in North Beverly by Wenham Lake since 1974. Margaret passed away in 2005. Jack was born in Lansing, Michigan, son of hotel proprietors Richard John and Agnes Francis (Richardson) Murray, and the fifth of six children. He is survived by his brother Robert of Newport News, Virginia. He showed an early interest in art and horses and began riding at the age of nine. Jack continued his riding and his art throughout his life. He studied at the American Academy of Art and the School of the Art Institute of Chicago for his Bachelor's Degree and where he met and married Margaret. He received his Master's Degree from Michigan State University in 1958. Professor Murray began teaching at Endicott College in 1959, and after teaching numerous courses in art and design, he retired in 1995. Jack's work has been exhibited throughout the north shore, most recently in 2019 in the From the Heart to the Hand: Artists Who Inspire exhibition at Endicott College, and his illustrations have appeared in Boston Magazine and most recently in Ellie E. Johnson's 2020 book, Equestrian Life: The Animal Chronicles. His poetry has been published in the Endicott Review and two North Shore Writer's Workshop collections: Between the Sounds and Living Proof. The Gallery Della-Piana published two books of his drawings and poetry, Riding: Collected Poems & Drawings and Jack Murray's Fashion Lines. Jack often expressed his gratitude for the blessings of his life… for Margaret, for his friends, for his animals, for the arts, and for nature. A deeply spiritual man who taught others through his example the value of living life with a curious eye and a generous heart. His many students and friends will carry his wisdom forward. A Graveside Service will be held in Hamilton Cemetery, Monday, October 19, 2020 at 1 p.m. A Celebration of Jack Murray's Life will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made Care Dimensions
