PROVERB, Jack F. Age 88, a longtime resident of Chelmsford, passed away at Lowell General Hospital on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. He was the devoted husband of Lois (Gagnon) Proverb for 40 years. Visiting Hours Friday 4-7 pm at the Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Funeral Service on Saturday at 11 am at the Funeral Home followed by interment in Pine Ridge Cemetery, Chelmsford. Memorial donations may be made to the , ATTN: Memorials, 1661 Worcester Rd., Framingham, MA 01701 or Merrimack Valley Hospice, 360 Merrimack St., Bldg. 9, Lawrence, MA 01843. For complete obituary and online guestbook, visit chelmsfordfuneralhome.com and find us on Facebook.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 1, 2019