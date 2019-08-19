|
FISHBON, Jack Of Needham, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family on Sunday, August 18 at 89 years of age. Devoted son of the late Hyman & Matilda (Kerzner) Fishbon. Beloved husband of Barbara (Shair) Fishbon. Loving father of Mark E. Fishbon & his wife Shira of Sharon, Cheryl Fishbon of Los Angeles, formerly of Needham and Lillian Fishbon & her partner James Turner of Ashland. Cherished grandfather of Talia and Anna Fishbon. Dear brother of Roberta Hamovitz of Los Angeles. Loving uncle of Glenn Hamovitz & his wife Valucha and the late Eric Hamovitz and Amy Hamovitz. Also survived by his caregiver and friend, Joseph Daniels. Jack served in the US Army during the Korean War and was also a member of the Army Band. Services at Schlossberg Memorial Chapel, 824 Washington St., CANTON, on Wednesday, August 21 at 10AM. Interment to follow at Sharon Memorial Park. Memorial observance at his late residence immediately following the burial until 4PM & 7PM-9PM. Continuing Thursday 1PM-4PM & 7PM-9PM and Friday 1PM-4PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. www.parkinson.org, or to the . Schlossberg Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" 781-828-6990 www.schlossbergchapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 20, 2019