PANJIAN, Dr. Jack G. Of Arlington, died peacefully at his home, surrounded by loved ones, on May 12, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Beverly Panjian and loving father to Jason Panjian, Jana Clemons, and son-in-law, Keefe Clemons.
Jack was born on December 6, 1934 in Cambridge, MA, to the late Jacob and Betty Panjian. He was predeceased by his brother, Edward Panjian, and sister, Barbara Jones.
Jack attended Tufts College and graduated from the New England College of Optometry. Dr. Panjian operated his private practice from his Cambridge office for 37 years. He was appointed to the staff at Cambridge and Youville Hospitals and was Optometric Advisor to the Registry of Motor Vehicles.
Jack was a veteran of the Armed Services, where he served as Chief Optometrist from 1959-1962 at Fort Devens.
An accomplished musician, Jack played jazz accordion for over 13 years at countless venues in the Boston area with his bandmates and many other local musicians.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. Funeral arrangements will be private.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020