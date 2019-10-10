Boston Globe Obituaries
OWENS, Jack H. Oct 7th, of Malden. Devoted father of Jack H. Owens, III and wife AnnMarie of Methuen. Proud grandfather of Brendan and Tyler. Funeral Services will be held at the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral, 144 Salem St., MALDEN, on Tues, Oct 15th, at 10 AM. Interment to follow in the Veterans Section of Forest Dale Cemetery, Malden. Visitation will be held on Mon, Oct. 14th, at the Funeral Home from 4 -8 PM. Late US Navy and US Army Veteran. Vietnam, Desert Storm. For Obituary and directions, www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 13, 2019
