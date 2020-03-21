Boston Globe Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for JACK MCNEAL
JACK J. MCNEAL

JACK J. MCNEAL Obituary
McNEAL, Jack J. Of Brockton, passed away March 19th. Beloved husband of Catherine W. (Walsh). Father of Jeffrey McNeal of Winter Garden, FL, Jay McNeal of Mansfield, Perry McNeal & Daren McNeal, both of Kansas City, and the late Kim and Tracee McNeal. Also survived by 3 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and a large extended family. Due to the current Covid 19 Health Department Directives, a private Graveside Service will be held at Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton on Tuesday. A Memorial Service to Celebrate his Life will be held at a later date in the spring. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2020
