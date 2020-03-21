|
|
McNEAL, Jack J. Of Brockton, passed away March 19th. Beloved husband of Catherine W. (Walsh). Father of Jeffrey McNeal of Winter Garden, FL, Jay McNeal of Mansfield, Perry McNeal & Daren McNeal, both of Kansas City, and the late Kim and Tracee McNeal. Also survived by 3 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and a large extended family. Due to the current Covid 19 Health Department Directives, a private Graveside Service will be held at Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton on Tuesday. A Memorial Service to Celebrate his Life will be held at a later date in the spring. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2020