KUSHINSKY, Jack On Sunday, June 7, 90, of Newton. Beloved husband of Judith (Stein) Kushinsky and the late Joyce L. (Harris) Kushinsky. Cherished son of the late Mollie (Avner) and David Kushinsky. Loving father of Maureen R. Ginsburg & David of Ann Arbor, MI, Sharon L. Libbin & Joseph of Natick and Alan P. Kushinsky & Elizabeth of Reading. Adoring "Poppy" to his grandchildren Daniel Ginsburg, Leah (Ginsburg) Hirshberg & Alex, Joshua Kushinsky & Rebecca, Sara Kushinsky, Marie Libbin and Joyce Libbin, and to his great-grandchildren Saul and Nina Hirshberg. Devoted uncle/great uncle of Sheri Saxe & Ralph, Bryan & Erin, Rachel, Joseph. Dear brother of Al Kushinsky & Lana, and the late Bertha Weiner. We will forever miss the grand patriarch of our family, a man who, through his infinite wisdom and humility, showed us all how a life should be lived. Funeral service was private due to Covid-19. Remembrances can be made to House, caredimensions.org or The Dana Farber Cancer Institute, dana-farber.org where donations will be directed toward pancreatic cancer research. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.Levinechapels.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020