KERREBROCK, Jack L. Professor Emeritus of Aeronautics and Astronautics at MIT Age 91, of Lincoln, MA, died on July 19, 2019. A professor at MIT for over forty years, Dr. Kerrebrock enjoyed an international reputation as an expert in the development of propulsion systems for aircraft and spacecraft. A member of the National Academy of Engineering, Kerrebrock was the recipient of numerous accolades, including election to Fellow of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics, as well as the Explorers Club and American Academy of Arts and Sciences., he received NASA's Distinguished Service Medal in 1983. He was also a contributor to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which along with Al Gore won the Nobel Prize in 2007. He was a mentor to generations of MIT students who went onto to distinguished careers in all fields of aeronautics. In 1988, He was the faculty advisor for the MIT Daedalus Project. Daedalus was a human powered aircraft designed and built by MIT students and alumni that still holds the world record for human powered flight. Loving husband of Rosemary "Crickett" Redmond (Keough) Kerrebrock for the last 12 years of his life, and the late Bernice "Vickie" (Veverka) Kerrebrock for 50 years. Father of Nancy Kerrebrock (Clint Cummins) of Palo Alto, CA, Peter Kerrebrock (Anne) of Hingham, MA, and the late Christopher Kerrebrock. Grandfather of Lewis Kerrebrock, Gale Kerrebrock, Renata Cummins, Skyler Cummins, and Lance Cummins. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank Nadia Sydney and Yvrose Marcelus, Jack's phenomenal caregivers. Brother of the late brother Glenn and Ann. He also is remembered fondly by the Redmond children, Paul J. Redmond, Jr. and his partner Joe Palombo, Kelly Redmond and her husband Philip Davis, Maura Redmond, Meaghan Winokur and James Winokur and their children Laine and Alicia. A public Memorial Service is being planned at MIT and will be announced soon. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Kerrebrock and Vickie Kerrebrock Fellowship Fund, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 600 Memorial Drive, Cambridge MA 02139. For his full obituary and online guestbook, visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2019