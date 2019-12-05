|
WEST, Jack Lawrence Age 59, of Boston, MA passed away in Manhattan, NY on December 2, 2019. Born in Summit, NJ, Jack resided in Manhattan, before moving to Boston 38 years ago. Jack earned his B.S. degree in Business Management (Series 7, 63, 65 and Securities) from the University of Massachusetts. He worked as a Senior Portfolio Trade Analyst in PDS Direct Operations for the Commonwealth Financial Network for 13 years. In his spare time, Jack enjoyed cooking gourmet food, art collecting, and was an avid New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox fan. Jack is survived by his loving companion of 38 years, Stephen Polonsky, of Boston, MA; his dear mother, Rose Elizabeth West, of Madison; his devoted siblings, Kathleen and Timothy McCarthy, of Parkland, FL, Stephen and Eileen West, of Morristown, NJ, Edward and Julie West, of Fishkill, NY, and Laura and Patrick Togno, of Sparta, NJ. He is also survived by his cherished nieces and nephews, Courtney and David Teas, Margaret Clarkson, Thomas John Clarkson, Patrick Togno, Bridget Togno, Drew Togno, Katherine West, James West, and Christopher and Kimberly Manoni; as well as many beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins. Jack was predeceased by his father, Stephen Vincent West. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jack may be made to: AAC https://aac.org/ Visiting Hours: Visiting will be on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 2:00-6:00pm, with a Funeral Service at 5:00pm, at Burroughs, Kohr & Dangler Funeral Home, 106 Main Street, MADISON, NJ. Interment will be private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 6, 2019