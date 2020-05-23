|
|
MEDZORIAN, Jack Marshall Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and Humanitarian Jack Marshall Medzorian passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at the age of 93. Among his finest qualities were his modesty and humility. He was a humanitarian who never sought recognition nor praise for his many accomplishments. Jack was a man with a vision who always knew how to get the job done. A resident of Winchester, Massachusetts, he was born in Boston, Massachusetts on November 15, 1926. He was the son of Marshall Hagop Medzorian and Skynig Marderosian Medzorian. Jack had one sister, Alma Rose Medzorian, who passed away in 2003. He attended Arlington High School where he was editor of the school newspaper. Jack was the commencement speaker at his graduation which occurred on D-Day, June 6, 1944. Following his graduation, Jack enlisted in the United States Army where he served until his discharge in 1946. On April 13, 1945, he served as an honor guard as the funeral train of President Franklin D. Roosevelt passed through Spartanburg, South Carolina. He attended Norwich University in Vermont, The University of North Carolina and Boston University, where he graduated with a Master's degree in Business Administration. In 1951, Jack joined Baird-Atomic of Cambridge / Bedford as a junior accountant. In 1965, he became Vice-President and Treasurer and remained with the company as an executive until his retirement in 1991. Baird-Atomic (later Baird Corporation) manufactured and marketed high end scientific instruments that were used in industries such as medicine, law enforcement, music and recording and even by N.A.S.A. In addition to his many trips to the company's European headquarters in The Hague in the Netherlands, Jack also traveled the world for Baird, introducing the company's products to new markets throughout Europe, Russia, and the Far East. Jack's later years were spent in the humanitarian service of Armenia, the land of his ancestors, as well as the Armenian community in America. He was the last surviving founding member and Past Commander of the Armenian-American Veterans of Greater Boston, formerly known as AMVETS Paul Mesrobian Post. No. 41. Jack served for twenty years as Superintendent of the Sunday at the Saint James Armenian Apostolic church in Watertown, Massachusetts and helped to develop the school's curriculum. He was also a member of the Council of Armenian Executives and a past member of the Armenian General Benevolent Union New England Executive Committee. In 1984, Jack was named Chairman of the AGBU National Convention. His service to the Armenian community increased when he joined the Cambridge-Yerevan Sister City Association in the late 1980s and became its first Board of Trustees Vice-President, later becoming President. With CYSCA, Jack and his wife Eva directed the State Department Armenia Youth Exchange / School Partnership Program and brought twelve groups of students to the United States. They also co-founded the Armenia School Aid Project (ASAP) in 1994 and directed 20 U.S. Government training programs for professionals from Armenia. The National Association for Armenian Studies and Research also benefited from Jack Medzorian's expertise. A member since 1995, Jack spent the last years of his life on NAASR'S Executive Board, coordinating investments in the NAASR Endowment Fund. Most recently he represented the Knights of Vartan in its partnership with NAASAR in awarding grants to qualified scholars. Jack served on the Knights of Vartan's Grand Council in 1987 and twice as Commander of the Ararat Lodge during the 1990's. Several months before the December 7, 1988 earthquake, Jack and Eva organized a group of local doctors including Dr. Elizabeth Gregory to raise awareness and funds to reach Armenia Medical Aid Program. In 2000, Jack recognized the grave hospital needs on the northeastern border of Armenia and together with Sarkis Gennetian, Varujan Masrof, Dr. Nishan Goudsouzian and their very worthy team, they launched a Medical Aid to Armenia. In 5 years they were able to ship 10 containers, plus individual pallets of equipment and supplies equaling over four million dollars to hospitals /medical clinics in Armenia and Artsakh. His last mission was dedicated to work with his wife to support The Women's Resource in Berd, Armenia. Jack's love and dedication were so inspiring that both his son David and daughter Ruth became involved in working to support important Armenian causes. From 1974 the couple made over a hundred trips bringing medical equipment for hospitals and donations from the ASAP to the schools directly. With the help of Rev. Fr. Aram Mirzoyan they sponsored the St. Hovhannes Churches Sunday School lunch programs and the church's "Medzorian Children's Choir." The children performed for the Medzorians during their trip to Armenia in September of 2018. It would be Jack's last visit to the land he held so dear. April 24, 1915 left its bitter mark on all Armenians. The genocide was always a reminder for him. He constantly worried for the safety of Armenians living on their country's northeastern border of Berd, Tavush regions of Armenia because of constant border attacks. On November 17, 2019, Jack was honored for his lifetime of service to the Armenian community with a gala celebration banquet which was held at the Saint James Cultural Center in Watertown and hosted by The Knights and Daughters of Vartan Boston Lodges. In his remarks at the conclusion of the gala, Jack said with all humility, "My accomplishments were the result of working with great folks. I have not been alone for there was always a team that I worked with. It takes a village and you are my village." When it came to being part of a great team, Jack and Eva Medzorian were a tough act to follow. The two met while he was Superintendent of the Saint James Sunday School and she was a member of the church choir. They married in 1955 and had four children and five grandchildren. Eva was as committed to helping the Armenian people as Jack was, and together they undertook efforts and forged new programs that continue to bear fruit. They were the happiest when they were together, each supporting the other and their love and respect for one another only grew as the years passed. Jack was not, however, all work and no play. He had a lifelong love of tennis. He began playing at the age of thirteen and continued to play into his eighties. Jack also loved backgammon and enjoyed playing with his son John as well as his grandchildren. He became an avid Red Sox fan late in life and always wanted to be kept up to date on a game, even if he could not watch or listen. His son, David Medzorian, recalled that as soon as a Knights of Vartan lodge meeting came to an end, his father would nudge him to look at his phone and tell him how the Red Sox were doing. A lifelong traveler, Jack especially enjoyed traveling with his wife Eva and in addition to their many trips to Armenia, the pair visited Europe, Russia, China, and the Caribbean. Their last trip together was in July of 2019 when they joined their son, David, in Las Vegas for the Knights and Daughters of Vartan Grand Convocation. Jack Medzorian is survived by his wife, Eva and their four children, David and his wife Valerie, Ruth and her husband John, John and his wife Karen and Mark. He is also survived by his five grandchildren, Alexander, Jack, EvaMaria, Kevin and Angelina. Also extended loving family. Funeral Services were private due to Covid-19. The family says a "Celebration of Life" in honor of Jack Medzorian will be held once the Covid-19 crisis has come to an end. Jack's last project, which he worked on with his wife, Eva, was to support the Women's Resource Center in Berd, Armenia. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that the donations in memory of Jack Medzorian be made to "The Women's Resource Center in Berd." Checks may be made to: FAR/ Berd Women's Resource Center Fund for Armenian Relief, 630 Second Avenue, New York, NY 10016.
View the online memorial for Jack Marshall MEDZORIAN
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020