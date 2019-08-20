Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
A J Spears Funeral Home
124 Western Ave
Cambridge, MA 02139
(617) 876-4047
Memorial Mass
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
A J Spears Funeral Home
124 Western Ave
Cambridge, MA 02139
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JACK PHILLIPS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JACK PHILLIPS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JACK PHILLIPS Obituary
PHILLIPS, Edward E. Jr. "Jack" Age 87, of Cambridge, MA, passed away on June 28, 2019. He was born on August 24, 1931, in Boston, MA. He was the first of two children born to the late Edward Earl Phillips, Sr., and Nellie Mary (Banks) Phillips. He was preceded in death by his brother Gerald Clayton Phillips.

Jack was educated in the Cambridge Public Schools, graduating from the Houghton Grammar School, in 1945 and from Rindge Technical School in 1949.

He served in the United States Navy for four years during the Korean War era. After his military service, he was employed by the Veterans Hospital in Jamaica Plain, MA as a certified nursing assistant until he retired.

Jack is survived by cousins, James A. Banks, Sr. (Jean), Herman L. Banks, Sr., Mildred L. McKenzie, Cordelia R. Banks, George W. Battle (Louise), Barbara Vass, and a host of other relatives and friends.

There will be a Memorial Service for Jack on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 12 p.m. at the A.J. Spears Funeral Home, 124 Western Ave., CAMBRIDGE, MA.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JACK's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A J Spears Funeral Home
Download Now