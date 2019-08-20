|
|
PHILLIPS, Edward E. Jr. "Jack" Age 87, of Cambridge, MA, passed away on June 28, 2019. He was born on August 24, 1931, in Boston, MA. He was the first of two children born to the late Edward Earl Phillips, Sr., and Nellie Mary (Banks) Phillips. He was preceded in death by his brother Gerald Clayton Phillips.
Jack was educated in the Cambridge Public Schools, graduating from the Houghton Grammar School, in 1945 and from Rindge Technical School in 1949.
He served in the United States Navy for four years during the Korean War era. After his military service, he was employed by the Veterans Hospital in Jamaica Plain, MA as a certified nursing assistant until he retired.
Jack is survived by cousins, James A. Banks, Sr. (Jean), Herman L. Banks, Sr., Mildred L. McKenzie, Cordelia R. Banks, George W. Battle (Louise), Barbara Vass, and a host of other relatives and friends.
There will be a Memorial Service for Jack on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 12 p.m. at the A.J. Spears Funeral Home, 124 Western Ave., CAMBRIDGE, MA.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 21, 2019