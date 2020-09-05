1/1
JACK ROBERTSON GRADIJAN
1932 - 2020
GRADIJAN, Jack Robertson Age 88, of Natick for 15 years, and previously a Needham resident for 28 years, died peacefully on September 4, 2020. He was born in Worcester, MA on May 12, 1932, son of Viola Watt and John Gradijan. He attended Melrose High School and graduated with a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science from MIT in 1955. He taught himself organ while there. He was organist at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Everett for six years. In 1963 he married a church member, Christine nee Malin. He was employed at Mitre Corp., where his wife also became an employee, until he moved to New York for several years of post-grad study in neurobiology at the Center for Brain Research at the University of Rochester. In 1966, Jack and Chris and son Paul moved to New Jersey, where Jack became a computer consultant at Rockland Research Institute, Orangeburg, NY, 1966-1975. He was a computer scientist at Lederle Laboratories, Pearl River, NY, 1975-1977. The family, now including sons Paul, Stephen, Mark, and David, moved to Needham, MA in 1977, where Jack worked as software engineer at GTE-Sylvania until 1979. Further employment included manager software development at Datamedix, Sharon, 1979-1982, Instrumentation Laboratory, Lexington, 1982-1986, senior staff engineer Chemical Industries Basel Corning Diagnostics, Medfield, until retirement in 1994. He contributed several articles to professional journals. After retirement, Jack enjoyed the hobby of woodworking, including crafting several large pieces of furniture and a harpsichord. He enjoyed photography, especially of flowers and lighthouses, photographing many in New England. He continued a lifelong interest in music, substituting on the organ for many local churches, as well as a 6-year stint as organist for Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Westborough, MA. He was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Norwood, MA, where he served several years on the church council, as well as helping as a counter and playing for several years in the handbell choir. He served as assistant Scoutmaster for son Paul's Boy Scout Troop. He leaves his wife, Chris, of 57 years, sons Paul, Stephen, Mark Hawkowl, David, David's friend Robyn Bradley, as well as grandsons, Galen Hawkowl and Aidan Hawkowl, and their mother, Julie Hawkowl. He was predeceased by a brother, Edward Gradijan of Brooklyn, NY. Funeral arrangements are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 24 Berwick St., Norwood, MA 02062. To share a memory of Jack, please visit eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
