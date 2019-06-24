|
|
TISHLER, Jack Of Hyde Park, on June 23, 2019. Loving brother of Phyllis H. Dvorkis. Dear uncle of Alan Dvorkis and Linda Edwards. Also survived by many devoted cousins. Graveside Services at the Lord Rothschild Cemetery, 776 Baker St., West Roxbury, Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 11:30 am. Following the service, Jack's family will receive visitors at West On Centre, 1732 Centre St., West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the New England Center and Home for Veterans, 17 Court St., Boston, MA 02108.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 25, 2019