WEINBERG, Jack Weinberg, Jack of Newton on Saturday, February 22, 2020. For 57 years, the devoted husband of the late Martha (Levine). Beloved father of David Weinberg & his wife Mattie and Herbert Weinberg & his wife Gita. Loving "Zaydie" of Daniella, Eliana, Yardena, Shlomo Yosef, Rachel, Rena, Maya and Avery and great-grandfather to 13. Dear brother of Solomon Weinberg and the late Mottel. Services were held at the Levine Chapels, Brookline and burial followed at the Beth El Cemetery, West Roxbury. Shiva at the home of Herbert and Gita Weinberg in Newton and at the house of David and Mattie in NY. Remembrances may be made to Congregation Beth-El Atereth Israel or Maimonides School. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 24, 2020