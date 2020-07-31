|
BROWN, Jacob Of South Natick, MA, passed away July 20, 2020 after a long and abundant life. He was born December 10, 1930 in Akron, OH and attended Western Reserve Academy and The Governor's Academy prior to attending Trinity College in Hartford, CT. Moving to the Boston area after college and serving in the Army during the Korean War, he rose to President of Howe and Bainbridge, where he worked until he retired after being acquired by The Dexter Corporation. He had a wonderful relationship with his business partner, Robert Bainbridge, and enjoyed deep friendships with his business associates throughout the world. In addition to running a successful business, he was a trustee of the Massachusetts Horticultural Society, the McKee Botanical Garden in Vero Beach and supported the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston. He married his greatest love, Dianne McCracken, in Boston in 1957. Together, they formed a strong union, enjoying over 50 years of marriage. They spent the majority of their lives in Wellesley, MA as well as a winter home in Vero Beach, FL. After leaving Wellesley in 1993, they split their time between East Orleans, MA and Vero Beach and then returned to the Boston area in 2000. Their compatibility and shared interests included art, travel, family, dogs, and their deep love for gardening and the outdoors. Jake grew up traveling to Georgian Bay on Lake Huron, where his family enjoyed a summer cottage at the Iron City Fishing Club. This was a place that he loved more than any other – fishing, visiting with his lifelong friends, boating, and picnicking and behaving like a teenager well into his 70's. He had a keen sense of humor and laughed easily. He was also a generous and caring man who loved being a father and grandfather. His joy came from being with others as well as his quiet in his rose gardens with his dogs, surrounded by family. He is survived by his children, Elise Sillers (John) and Jacob Brown, III (Lori Catallozzi), and grandchildren Anna, Arthur, and Diehl Sillers, Jacob, IV and Marjorie Brown, and Andrea and Timothy Boit. He was preceded in death by his wife Dianne and his daughter, Amy Boit. The family is grateful for the love shown to him over the years by his extended family and friends, as well as the outstanding love and care given to him by Lindita Hysenaj and Maria Loconto. They allowed him to continue to have an active and robust life in his latter years. Services private. Online guestbook at www.gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781-235-4100
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 2, 2020