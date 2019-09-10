Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
(617) 277-8300
Service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JACOB BUBLY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JACOB D. "JACK" BUBLY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JACOB D. "JACK" BUBLY Obituary
BUBLY, Jacob D. "Jack" Age 88, of Newton, on Monday, September 9, 2019. For 43 years, he was the beloved husband of Deborah (Hearst). Devoted stepfather of David Talamo & his wife Alissa, and Rhona Talamo. Dear brother of the late Daniel Bubly. Predeceased by his sons, Steven and Eric, he is survived by his son, Marc and grandchildren, Ross, Josh, Ilana, Michelle and Olenka. Fond uncle of Berylee, Gary and Ava Bubly. Services at the Levine Chapels, 470 Harvard Street, BROOKLINE on Thursday, September 12 at 9:30am. Interment at Sharon Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to a . Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JACOB's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Levine Chapels
Download Now