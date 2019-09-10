|
BUBLY, Jacob D. "Jack" Age 88, of Newton, on Monday, September 9, 2019. For 43 years, he was the beloved husband of Deborah (Hearst). Devoted stepfather of David Talamo & his wife Alissa, and Rhona Talamo. Dear brother of the late Daniel Bubly. Predeceased by his sons, Steven and Eric, he is survived by his son, Marc and grandchildren, Ross, Josh, Ilana, Michelle and Olenka. Fond uncle of Berylee, Gary and Ava Bubly. Services at the Levine Chapels, 470 Harvard Street, BROOKLINE on Thursday, September 12 at 9:30am. Interment at Sharon Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to a . Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 11, 2019