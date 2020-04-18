Boston Globe Obituaries
Goldman Funeral Chapel
174 Ferry Street
Malden, MA 02148-5625
(781) 324-1122
JACOB DAVID GUBBAY

GUBBAY, Jacob David Scholar, Athlete, Humanist Age 85, entered eternal rest on April 16, 2020. The coronavirus took his life, but his memory and deeds live on. Jacob grew up in India, son of Violette Zilkha and David Gubbay. He was valedictorian of his class at the Cathedral School in India. With a Sassoon Scholarship, Jacob immigrated to the United States to attend MIT in the Class of 1956. He received a Master's degree from Stevens Institute of Technology in New Jersey. He was a materials scientist at the Charles Stark Draper Laboratory in Cambridge and at Honeywell for 25 years. Jacob was also a consultant and teacher throughout his career. He held US patents as co-inventor of several metallurgical components. He belonged to many organizations and was a dedicated swimmer, maintaining lifelong fitness. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Janet, of 49 years, and his devoted sister, Angela, and her husband, Jack Brown, of Long Island, New York. He also leaves behind many aunts, nieces, nephews, and friends. Jacob and Janet lived in Cambridge, North Andover, Winchester, and Melrose. Jacob made a positive difference in the lives of all who knew him. He encouraged others to believe in themselves and he helped them accomplish their goals. Donations in Jacob's memory may be made to Temple Beth Shalom, 21 East Foster Street, Melrose, MA 02176, or to the Massachusetts Covid-19 Relief Fund at www.macovid19relieffund.org Services are private. For online condolences, go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel - Malden
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020
