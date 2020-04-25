|
MILLER, Jacob George Age 95, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020. Beloved husband of 65 years to Bernice (Derman) Miller. Devoted father of Tobie Becker and husband Rob of Westborough, MA, Bruce Miller and wife Laya Steinberg of Newton, MA, and Risa Ellis and husband Jim of Sutton, MA. Cherished "Baboo" to eight grandchildren – Jamie Yomtov and husband Rob, Lindsay Fiorito and husband Jesse, Jonathan Becker, Marina and Perry Miller, Matthew Ellis and wife Victoria, Kara Fitzpatrick and husband Stephen, and Jason Ellis and fiancé Jennifer Jackson. Proud "Great-Baboo" to three great-grandchildren – Wyatt, Asher and Avery. Loving son of the late Philip and Lena Miller and brother to the late Ruth Goodman and the late Melvin Miller. George grew up in Dorchester, MA and also lived in Mattapan, Newton, Westborough, and Worcester, MA. After graduating from Roxbury Memorial High School, George attended DePaul University and served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps during WWII, including service in the Philippines and Okinawa in the Pacific Theater. After the war, George ran the family business, Miller's Market, in Somerville, MA. A man of deep faith, George was a member of Congregation B'nai Shalom in Westborough and Temple Reyim in Newton. He was active in the Jewish War Veterans and the Westborough and Worcester Veterans Associations. George's infectious smile would light up any room and he always had a kind word about everyone. George loved being with his family and being socially active with Bernice. He took great pleasure in his famous handwritten letters that always ended with MLY (Me Love You) and DOD (Dear Old Dad). Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Jewish War Veterans or . Levine Chapels 627-277-8300 Levinechapels.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020