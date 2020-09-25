1/
JACOB GOLDBERG
GOLDBERG, Jacob Jacob (Jack) Goldberg, 90, of Newton, MA, passed away peacefully at his home on September 24 after a courageous battle with gastric cancer. Jack is survived by his beloved wife, Helen Canning Goldberg, and his children: Miriam Songster (Scott Harris); Dr. John Goldberg (Hillary); Anne Perkin (Edward); and Libby Barnea (Ofir). Jack was the proud grandfather of eight: Louisa, Molly and Thomas Goldberg; Alexander, James and Natalia Perkin; and Samuel and Jane Barnea. Jack's lifelong interests included classical music, sailing and cooking. He loved a fine Barolo wine and a finger or two of Glenfiddich scotch. Jack could fix almost anything, and his family reaped the benefits of his lifelong interest in understanding how things work. As a young man, Jack showed a natural aptitude for science, mathematics and mechanical technology, a talent that led to a successful career as an electrical engineer, inventor and businessman. Jack was born in Boston to Hilda and Mayer Goldberg on December 9, 1929. He was preceded in death by his older siblings: Esther Goldberg Wenig, Miriam Goldberg Zonderman and Seymour Goldberg. A graveside service was held at Newton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jack's memory may be made to the Lank Cancer Center at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Needham. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskybrookline.com 617-232-9300


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stanetsky Memorial Chapel
1668 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02445
6172329300
