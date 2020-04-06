|
KATES, Jacob Died peacefully in the early hours of Monday, April 6, 2020 in Newton, MA at the age of 100. Jack is survived by his children Ellen Kates, Richard Kates, and Leslie and Jerry Wortzman; grandchild Ariel Kates; beloved Connie Rubin; and many family members and friends. He is preceded by his wife, Ethel (Goldman) Kates, siblings Esther, Max, Alfred, and Charlie, and beloved Rose. Jack was born on August 6, 1919 in Boston, MA, the youngest to parents Nathan and Minnie, who were Russian Jewish immigrants. A proud WWII veteran, Jack survived the D Day invasion and the Battle of the Bulge, among others. Upon returning from the war, Jack married Ethel and settled in Mattapan, MA to raise their children. Jack started driving a taxi, which he eventually purchased himself, and spent almost 50 years as a taxi driver in Boston. During that time the family moved to Canton, MA, and later to Centerville, MA. Jack then moved to the Coleman House in Newton, MA, where he spent the past 16 years and made countless friends. Playful, generous, fastidious, and adventurous, Jack was a friend to all. Jack adored his family. He is remembered as a hard worker, a person of few words who showed his love with actions, and a disciplined exerciser. He gave a vigorous handshake and cheek-pinch, and will be so deeply missed. The family would like to thank Jack's many wonderful aides, caregivers, and hospice workers, especially Galina and Victor Tkachenko, Kiara, and Marie, for their help and dedication, especially in this difficult time. A private Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, with a Memorial Celebration to follow at a later date, to be announced. Donations in Jack's memory can be made to the 2Life Communities. Stanetsky Memorial Chapels Canton 781-821-4600 www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 7, 2020