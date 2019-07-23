PILIBOSIAN, Jacob "Jack" Of Arlington, July 22, 2019. Son of the late Simon and Haygouhi Pilibosian, and brother of the late Harold Pilibosian, and his wife Joanne. Beloved husband of Audrey (Hamamjian) Pilibosian for 56 years. Loving father of Julie Ann Ballentine, and her husband Scott of Exeter, NH, and Jeffrey Pilibosian, and his wife Heather of North Hampton, NH. Loving grandfather of Kaitlyn and Jacob Ballentine, and Jack and Ryan Pilibosian. Brother-in-law of Larry and Alice Pahigian of North Andover. Nieces Beth Richards and husband Jack, Pam Pahigian, and nephew Cary Pahigian and wife Barbara. Also survived by many grandnephews and grandnieces.



Jacob was a graduate of Boston Technical High School 1952, and Northeastern University 1957. He retired in 2017, after 60 years in the life insurance industry.



Jack was an active member of the Armenian community. He was a former parish council member, and diocesan delegate of St. James Armenian Church in Watertown, MA. He sat on the Board of Directors of the Armenia Museum of America. He was a Past President of the Council of Armenian Executives. He was also a member of the Masons and the Shriners.



In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. James Armenia Church, 465 Mt. Auburn St., Watertown, MA 02472, Armenian Church at Hye Pointe, 1280 Boston Rd., Haverhill, MA 01835, or to the Armenian Museum of America, 65 Main St., Watertown, MA 02472.



Funeral Service at St. James Armenian Church, 465 Mt. Auburn St., Watertown, MA, on Thursday, July 25, at 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington..



Published in The Boston Globe on July 24, 2019